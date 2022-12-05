Search icon
Curry leaf health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include 'curry patta' in your diet

List of 5 amazing advantages of curry leaves.

  DNA Web Team
  • |
  Dec 05, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Curry leaves are also known as curry patta.  This tree is indigenous to India, and both food and medicine have been developed from its leaves. They have a distinct flavour with citrus undertones and are quite aromatic. Curry leaves are not the same as curry powder, even though they are frequently added to this well-known spice blend and frequently used in cooking to flavour meals like curries, rice dishes, and dals.

Due to the rich plant chemicals, they contain, they are not only a varied culinary herb but also provide a wealth of health advantages.

Here's a list of 5 outstanding advantages of curry leaves.

1. Reduces risk of heart disease

Curry leaf consumption may improve cardiovascular health by lowering heart disease risk factors like high cholesterol and triglyceride levels. However, more study is required.

2. May have anticancer properties

Research in test tubes and on animals indicates that curry leaves may have potent anticancer properties.

3. Contains pain-relieving properties

Oral administration of curry extract considerably lessens painful stimuli, according to research in rodents.

4. Anti-inflammatory

Curry leaves contain a variety of anti-inflammatory chemicals, and studies on animals have demonstrated that curry leaf extract can help lower genes and proteins linked to inflammation.

5. Has antibacterial properties

Curry leaf extract was proven to stop the growth of potentially hazardous bacteria such Corynebacterium TB and Streptococcus pyogenes in a test-tube investigation.

