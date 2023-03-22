“Think about the country not your friend…” Pawan Khera attacks Centre over Adani row

The logjam in parliament extended to the sixth successive day on March 21 with the treasury benches and the government sticking to their stands of wanting a JPC probe on the Adani issue. Taking a dig at the Centre over the same, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the BJP-led Central Government should think about the nation and not their friends. “All members of the party are trying to save Gautam Adani. How much pressure do you have of Adani? They are trying to save him from dawn till dusk. Think about the nation, not your friend,” he said.