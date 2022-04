Telangana: Wholesale dealers upset over soaring prices of mangoes in Warangal

Wholesale mango dealers have expressed dissatisfaction over the soaring prices of mangoes in Warangal market of Telangana. The dealers fear that the mango prices would further rise due to low production as compared to last year. Mangoes were selling for Rs 50 per kg last year and are now selling at Rs 150 per kg this year.