Did BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Call Sikh IPS Officer ‘Khalistani’? War Of Words Amid Sandeshkhali Row

Did BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Call Sikh IPS Officer ‘Khalistani’? War Of Words Amid Sandeshkhali Row Protests erupted in various parts of West Bengal, demanding an apology from Suvendu Adhikari, as members of the Sikh community took to the streets against the BJP leader alleged 'Khalistani' slur against IPS officer Jaspreet Singh.