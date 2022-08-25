Amrita Hospital is biggest hospital in India: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 24 attended the inaugural event of Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. “It’s a 2600 bedded hospital. 500 beds will be in ICU. I think it’s the biggest hospital in India. Earlier there were only 7 medical colleges in Haryana but now there are 13 colleges and 9 are in pipeline. After that, each district will have one medical college,” said Haryana CM. With an aim to boost the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24 inaugurated Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana.