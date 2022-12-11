Search icon
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images

Orissa Kennel Club hosted a three-day national dog show in Bhubaneswar with 400 dogs from 35 breeds.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 11, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Orissa Kennel Club hosted a "Dog Show" in Bhubaneswar that lasted for three days and attracted competitors from all around the country. Approximately 400 dog participants, representing over 35 breeds, travelled from all corners of the India to take part. This national level dog show was organised in Bhubaneswar's Unit 6 Boys High School playground.

1. National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar

National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar
1/5

This 3-day long dog show has attracted over 400 canine participants from over 30 breeds from throughout the nation.

 

2. National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar

National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar
2/5

Today is the opening day of the Bhubaneswar dog show, and reports indicate that the German Shepherd competition has begun.

3. National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar

National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar
3/5

Numerous contests open to canines of all breeds are planned for the day.

 

4. National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar

National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar
4/5

Reports indicate that the Labrador dog breed competition will take place this coming Saturday, the second Saturday of the month. On the other hand, there will be a dog show for all breeds on Sunday.

5. National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar

National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar
5/5

The shows will be judged by Louis Donald of Australia.

(Image Source: ANI)

