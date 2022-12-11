Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images

Orissa Kennel Club hosted a "Dog Show" in Bhubaneswar that lasted for three days and attracted competitors from all around the country. Approximately 400 dog participants, representing over 35 breeds, travelled from all corners of the India to take part. This national level dog show was organised in Bhubaneswar's Unit 6 Boys High School playground.