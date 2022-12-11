Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images

Orissa Kennel Club hosted a three-day national dog show in Bhubaneswar with 400 dogs from 35 breeds.
Orissa Kennel Club hosted a "Dog Show" in Bhubaneswar that lasted for three days and attracted competitors from all around the country. Approximately 400 dog participants, representing over 35 breeds, travelled from all corners of the India to take part. This national level dog show was organised in Bhubaneswar's Unit 6 Boys High School playground.
Today is the opening day of the Bhubaneswar dog show, and reports indicate that the German Shepherd competition has begun.
Numerous contests open to canines of all breeds are planned for the day.
Reports indicate that the Labrador dog breed competition will take place this coming Saturday, the second Saturday of the month. On the other hand, there will be a dog show for all breeds on Sunday.
The shows will be judged by Louis Donald of Australia.
