DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes

DND-Faridabad- KMP Expressway was initially planned to be constructed separately. But later it was made a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The construction of the DND-Faridabad Expressway has started. The project is constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The DND-Faridabab-KMP Expressway is set to connect with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase (246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section) of the highly-anticipated Delhi-Mumbai expressway on February 12. DND-Faridabad- KMP Expressway was initially planned to be constructed separately. But later it was made a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Know more about the expressway: