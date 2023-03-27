Search icon
DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes

DND-Faridabad- KMP Expressway was initially planned to be constructed separately. But later it was made a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Mar 27, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

The construction of the DND-Faridabad Expressway has started. The project is constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The DND-Faridabab-KMP Expressway is set to connect with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase (246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section) of the highly-anticipated Delhi-Mumbai expressway on February 12. DND-Faridabad- KMP Expressway was initially planned to be constructed separately. But later it was made a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Know more about the expressway:

1. 59 km long and 6-lane highway

The DND-Faridabab-KMP Expressway is currently under construction and is set to be a 59 km long and 6-lane highway between the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyover and Haryana’s Faridabad. (Photo: Nitin Gadakri)

2. To connect with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sohna

The DND-Faridabad Expressway will connect Maharani Bagh in Delhi to the Nuh district of Haryana via Faridabad. It will connect to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sohna. (File photo: Nitin Gadkari)

3. DND-Faridabad Expressway route

It will connect the junction of the DND flyway and Ring Road at Maharani Bagh in Delhi with KMP Expressway at Khalilpur, Nuh district (near Sohna) in Haryana. (Photo: Nitin Gadkari)

4. Connectivity to Jewar Airport

A 31 km link road from the Faridabad bypass on the expressway will go to Jewar Airport, which means people of the Delhi NCR region will get direct connectivity to reach Jewar Airport.

5. Completion date

According to reports, the construction work of the DND-Faridabad Expressway is expected to be completed by December 2023. (File photo: Nitin Gadkari)

