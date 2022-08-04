Rocketry, RRR, Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files: Highest rated Indian movies of 2022 on IMDb so far

Let's have a look at the top 10 Indian movies of 2022 which have the highest ratings on IMDb so far.
From R. Madhavan's biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer period-action extravaganza RRR to Yash-led KGF Chapter 2 and Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, here are the top 10 rated Indian movies, released in 2022, on IMDb so far. (All images: File photos)
1. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Directed, produced, written, and starring R. Madhavan in the lead role, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of espionage and later exonerated. Currently, it is on the top of the list with a 9.1 rating.
2. Vikram
With an 8.5 rating on IMDb, Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil is the second-highest rated Indian film released in 2022 on IMDb. The film also features Suriya in the cameo role of druglord Rolex.
3. KGF Chapter 2
With collections of over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office, KGF Chapter 2 is the biggest blockbuster of 2022 and third on the IMDb list with an 8.4 rating. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj star in Prashanth Neel's directorial.
4. Major
Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Major marked the Bollywood debut of Adivi Sesh and is rated 8.3 on IMDb. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Mahesh Babu.
5. The Kashmir Files
Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990, the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed hard-hitting political drama featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi. It is also rated 8.3 on IMDb.
6. Hridayam
Next on the list is the Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama Hridayam with a rating of 8.1. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, it stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in the leading roles.
7. RRR
Already picked as the best film of 2022 by Western audiences, SS Rajamouli's RRR collected around Rs 1100 crore at the box office. Starring Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the pan-India film is rated 8 on IMDb.
8. Sharmaji Namkeen
With a rating of 7.7, Rishi Kapoor's final film appearance Sharmaji Namkeen comes next on the list. Paresh Rawal completed the comedy-drama film after Kapoor's demise. It marked the directorial debut of Hitesh Bhatia.
9. A Thursday
Yami Gautam's suspense thriller A Thursday turned out to be the surprise package of the year as it is rated 7.7 on IMDb. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film also featured Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.
10. Toolsidas Junior
Bagging two National Film Awards this year, Toolsidas Junior is the last film on the list with a 7.4 IMDb rating. The coming-of-age sports drama marked Rajiv Kapoor's final film appearance and also starred Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil, and Varun Buddhadev.