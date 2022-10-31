KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Brahmastra, Kantara: Top box office performers of first 10 months in 2022

2022 has proved to be a highly successful year for Indian cinema with two films even earning more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.
Though 2022 has been a tepid year for Bollywood with major films not performing well at the box office, the current year has been a glorious one for the Indian cinema overall with two films collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and five films earning more than Rs 400 crore worldwide. Here's a look at the top box office performers of the first ten months in 2022.
With just two months left in the year, the below list will most probably remain untouched unless Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya and Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus turned out to be massive box office blockbusters.
1. KGF Chapter 2
With collections of over Rs 1200 crore, KGF Chapter 2 is the biggest blockbuster of 2022. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj feature in Prashanth Neel's action-packed entertainer.
2. RRR
Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the SS Rajamouli-directed period action extravaganza RRR collected around Rs 1150 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has now started its Oscars campaign for 95th Academy Awards.
3. Ponniyin Selvan 1
Mani Ratnam's period epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned over Rs 460 crore at the global box office. Based on the war of succession among the Cholas, it features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.
4. Vikram
The Tamil actioner Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil minted around Rs 450 crore at the global box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also features Suriya in a pivotal role in the film's climax.
5. Brahmastra
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic is the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2022. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first part of the trilogy, collected Rs 425 crore in 25 days of its theatrical release.
6. The Kashmir Files
Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, the Vivek Agnihotri-directed hard-hitting political drama collected Rs 340 crore, thanks to the state-sponsored initiatives of tax-free status and other monetary incentives.
7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The horror-comedy Bhool Bulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead, was a true surprise package. Filled with genuine laughter moments, it collected around Rs 268 crore at the worldwide box office.
8. Kantara
Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the folklore-oriented film Kantara has been a massive box office success with collections of around Rs 250 crore. The Kannada language film is still running in packed theatres.