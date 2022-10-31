KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Brahmastra, Kantara: Top box office performers of first 10 months in 2022

2022 has proved to be a highly successful year for Indian cinema with two films even earning more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Though 2022 has been a tepid year for Bollywood with major films not performing well at the box office, the current year has been a glorious one for the Indian cinema overall with two films collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and five films earning more than Rs 400 crore worldwide. Here's a look at the top box office performers of the first ten months in 2022.

With just two months left in the year, the below list will most probably remain untouched unless Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya and Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus turned out to be massive box office blockbusters.