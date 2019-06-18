Amala Paul goes NUDE in 'Aadai' teaser and Twitter EXPLODES! Check pics and video

Karan Johar shared the teaser of Amala Paul's upcoming film Aadai, calling her the 'bold, beautiful & badass'. Amala has bared it all in the first teaser of Aadai and the Twitterati can't keep calm!
After leaving her fans stunned with the first look poster of her upcomign release titled Aadai last year, Amala Paul has now left her fans intrigued once again with the first teaser of the film. Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared the Aadai teaser on Twitter, calling Amala 'bold, beautiful & badass'.
The one minute 43 second long teaser gives us a few glimpses of the film in which Amala Paul has bared it all. The actress has done a nude scene which has made it to the first teaser of the film and the Twitterati have exploded in excitement for the film.
Though, the teaser gives us a hint of what Aadai is about, it does little to give us any spoilers to put a finger on the film's storyline. Meanwhile, the Tweeple are going berserk on watching Amala's BOLD avatar.
Here's how the Twitterati reacted:
1. Amala Paul gathers praises for her BOLD avatar!
Amala Paul's character Kaamini is introduced in the teaser as a 'missing daughter' who was drunk when her mother last spoke to her over the phone. This happens right at the beginning of the teaser. What has caught the attention of the netizens, are he bare bodies shots of the actress. The visuals have left the Tweeple intriged and eager to watch the film on the big screens.
The actress is gathering a lot of praises online:
2. Twitter EXPLODES on Amala Paul's BOLD avatar!
A number of netizens praised and congratulated Amala Paul on her bold avatar in the teaser:
3. Fans can't wait to watch 'Aadai'
Quite a lot of Amala's followers were left intrigued and shared that they can't wait to watch the film as well. Some of them also ended up guessing the theme of the film, which according to them is based around a rape.
4. Karan Johar shared 'Aadai' teaser but Twitterati drag in Ranbir Kapoor, here's why
Karan Johar called Amala Paul, 'the bold, beautiful & badass' while sharing the teaser of Aadai. While one would expect reactions and comments about the film's teaser of the actress's intriguing avatar, to one's surprise that didn't happen.
Meanwhile, the Twitterati were busy asking Karan Johar to share the release date of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Brahmastra that also stars Alia Bhatt. Quite a lot of them also urged KJo to ask Ranbir to join social media to stay connected with his fans, who miss him a lot.
Check out some of the reactions here:
