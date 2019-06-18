WATCH: Amala Paul bares it all in 'Adaai' teaser, Karan Johar calls her 'bold, beautiful & badass'

The makers of popular South actress Amala Paul starrer Adaai, have unveiled its first teaser and it has gripped the entire nation. Directed by Rathnakumar, the Adaai teaser was shared on social media by ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

What has caught the attention of the denizens in the one minute 43 second long teaser is Amala Paul's intriguing character. She's introduced as a 'missing daughter' who was drunk when her mother last spoke to her over the phone. This happens right at the beginning of the teaser.

We see an anxious mother informing the police about her missing daughter (Kaamini played by Amala). The police inspector asks her why she didn't look and inquire around for her daughter for another day and adds what was the need for her to come to the police right away.

The intriguing and slightly disturbing visuals that follow culminate in a bare bodied Amala waking up from her slumber. We're guessing that she's been unconscious for a while. The actress has bared it all in the film and that particular scene has made it to the first teaser of Aadai.

Watch the hard-hitting teaser of Aadai right here:

Karan Johar took to his Twitter page to share the teaser and wrote, "'Freedom is what you do with what's been done to you.' Presenting #Aadai a Tamil film that breaks the shackles of the status quo. Starring the bold, beautiful & badass @Amala_ams. Directed by @MrRathna produced by @vstudiosoffl

@thisisoorka @vijaykartik_k"

While Amala was shooting for the film, she had said in an earlier interview, "Aadai isn’t a regular script and projects like this is what fuels the quest of an artist to deep dive in them and bring out layers of human emotions. The intricacies of my character ‘Kaamini’ is already giving me jitters and especially to everyone else around me. After watching Rathna Kumar’s ‘Meyaadha Maan’, my confidence spurred up with his capabilities of weaving storylines in an engaging narrative.”

Earlier, the makers had also shared the first look poster of the film last year, which had grabbed a lot of attention. It featured a bruised, crying Amala, covered in toilet paper and had stunned her fans.