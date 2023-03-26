Search icon
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late actress

Akanksha Dubey died by suicide, she was found hanging in her hotel room in Varanasi.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 26, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

The 25-year-old popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, on Sunday, was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi. As per the reports, she died by suicide and was found hanging in her hotel room in the Sarnath area. 

Let's know more about the actress :

 

 

 

 

 

1. Early Life

Early Life
1/6

Akanksha was born in Vindhyachal, Mirzapur but was later moved to Mumbai with her family when she was 3-year-old with her parents.

2. Family wanted to see her as IPS

Family wanted to see her as IPS
2/6

Akanksha's family wanted her to become an IPS officer but she chose to become an actor. She completed her schooling from Mumbai only.

3. About family

About family
3/6

Akanksha's father is a businessman and mother is a housewife. She has two brothers Aditya and Hari.

4. On personal front

On personal front
4/6

Almost a month ago, the actress made headlines after she made her relationship on Instagram official on Valentine's Day. 

5. Career

Career
5/6

Akanksha made her debut with the film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla. She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2.

6. Boyfriend

Boyfriend
6/6

On the occasion of Valentine's Day Akanksha shared the photo with her boyfriend and wrote, "Happy valentines day." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm

