Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late actress

Akanksha Dubey died by suicide, she was found hanging in her hotel room in Varanasi.

The 25-year-old popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, on Sunday, was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi. As per the reports, she died by suicide and was found hanging in her hotel room in the Sarnath area.

Let's know more about the actress :