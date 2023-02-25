From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL

The top anchors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) include Pallavi Sharda, Mayanti Langer, Archana Vijaya, Karishma Kotak, and Shonali Nagrani.
For the past decade, the Indian Premier League has been the focus of everyone's attention. On and off the field, the glamorous IPL not only captivates viewers with its fast bowlers and power-hitters, but also with its charming and beautiful female sports presenters, who can steal the show whenever they appear on television.
The top anchors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) include Pallavi Sharda, Mayanti Langer, Archana Vijaya, Karishma Kotak, and Shonali Nagrani. These are some of the hottest anchors who have made the game even more exciting with their spontaneous anchoring skills.
It's not just their beauty that has earned them the title of the best anchors, but their talent and skill as well. Their ability to keep the audience engaged and entertained with their witty remarks and captivating presence has made them the most sought-after anchors in the IPL.
So, here in this article, we bring to you the list of 10 Female anchors who have graced their presence in the IPL.
1. Archana Vijaya
Archana Vijaya is a familiar face to cricket fans in India, having been a constant presence since her IPL debut in 2011. She is best known for her work on cricket shows, particularly IPL Extraaa Innings, and has traveled with teams across the country. Her captivating smile has won the hearts of the Indian audience.
2. Mandira Bedi
A renowned host, anchor, Bollywood actress, fashion designer, model, and television presenter, Mandira Bedi is widely known as the personification of cricket. An avid cricket enthusiast, she has previously hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007, as well as the Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006. Despite anchoring only one season of the IPL in 2009, Mandira has charmed Indian cricket fans with her classy and sassy presenting style, endearing her to them in the short time she was present.
3. Shibani Dandekar
The Pune-born actor has captivated fans with her stunning looks and extensive knowledge of the sport, having appeared in five seasons of the IPL from 2011 to 2015. Dandekar was highly respected and admired throughout the cricket-obsessed subcontinent. The Bollywood diva's presence in the IPL had a unique charm, as it was evident that cricket was in her blood when she interacted with the players.
4. Mayanti Langer
The glamorous sports presenter, Mayanti Langer, who is married to Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny, is one of the most recognizable faces in Indian sports broadcasting. Over the years, she has hosted a plethora of major events, such as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, the 2014 Indian Super League, and the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. In addition to cricket, Mayanti also has a keen interest in football. Currently associated with Star Sports, she is expected to host the upcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League, which promises to be an exciting event.
5. Lekha Washington
Lekha Washington was the first anchor of the Indian Premier League and prior to that, the South Indian actress was a VJ on SS Music. Lekha also hosted the widely-acclaimed show PCO and has also presented the Canadian T20 on international television. She is an ardent supporter of two-time champions Chennai Super Kings, and her enthusiasm for the team is unparalleled.
6. Isa Guha
A former cricketer of Indian origin, Isa Guha was an integral part of the England team that won the Women's World Cup in India in 2009. She has since been a regular in the IPL, where her analysis and opinions are highly respected by both fans and players alike. Guha's success in the sport has been an inspiration to many aspiring female cricketers, and her contributions to the game have been invaluable.
7. Shonali Nagrani
Shonali Nagrani, an acclaimed entertainment television presenter, has captivated cricket fans with her poise and expertise during her four consecutive years as part of the IPL. In 2003, she was the first runner-up in Miss India International, and has since gone on to host the Champions Trophy in 2006 and serve as an analyst on various cricket shows.
8. Rochelle Maria Rao
Indian model and anchor Rochelle Rao had a brief but captivating stint with the Indian Premier League. She has featured in the Kingfisher Calendar, been a part of various TV shows, and was even a contestant on Bigg Boss 9 in 2016, where she was the third runner-up. In 2012, Rochelle was crowned Miss India International. During her brief tenure in the Indian Premier League in 2015-16, she brought a unique charm and knowledge to the table.
9. Pallavi Sharda
Australian-born actress and IPL host Pallavi Sharda has captivated the interest of Indian cricket fans with her charming and charismatic knowledge of the game. The alluring actress has had a cameo in the movie My Name is Khan and was part of the movie Love Breakups Zindagi, further endearing her to fans of both cricket and cinema.
10. Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak captivated audiences as she anchored the sixth edition of the Indian Premier League in 2013. Alongside Shibani Dandekar and Rochelle Rao, the London-born Indian origin beauty cast a spell that left fans wanting more. The diva had already made her mark in the 2006 edition of the Kingfisher Calendar.