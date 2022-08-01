CWG 2022: Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffers horror-crash, gets run over by rival, video viral

Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffers horror crash at CWG 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 have also garnered attention for some horror crashes in cycling, apart from all the glorious moments in other sports. Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a horrific crash during the Women's 10km Scratch Race as she was run over by one of her rivals.

Meenakshi fell from her bike during the event on Monday, and as she slipped down the banking over the turn.

New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash, as her cycle run over Meenakshi and Botha too fell over from her bike.

Not long after, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race.

England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event.

A video of Meenakshi's horror crash is going viral on social media.

Watch: