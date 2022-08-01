CWG 2022: Squash player Saurav Ghosal storms into semi-final, Joshna Chinappa crashed out

Saurav Ghosal

Indian Squash player Saurav Ghosal continued his great run at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as he defeated Scotland’s Greg Lobban in the quarterfinal of the men’s singles category to advance to the final four stages.

Ghosal was given solid competition by Scottish in the quarterfinal but won the match by 3-1. He won the game by 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3. The Indian got off a good start. He displayed some great strokeplay throughout the first game.

After things were even at 2-2, Ghosal pushed his dominance to another level and took the game by 11-5.

The second game started well in an exciting manner but it was Greg who had the upper hand this time. Ghosal tried to get an upper hand over his opponent but just could not do so. Ghosal lost the second game by 8-11.

Ghosal had a good start in the next game, though Lobban kept up with his opponent. Halfway through the game, Ghosal was leading by 5-6. The Indian squash player took the game by 11-7.

In the fourth game, Ghosal dominated and won it by 11-3.

Earlier, Indian Squash player Joshna Chinappa crashed out of the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 after registering a loss to Canada’s Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles category on Monday.

The Indian lost her quarterfinal clash against Naughton by 3-0. The first game was a closely contested one, but the Canadian was simply the better player. The second game was extremely one-sided and Chinappa lost it by a big margin. The final game involved a tie-breaker and Naughton emerged victorious in the end.

“#Squash Update Joshna Chinappa goes down to Canada’s Naughton 0-3 (9-11,5-11,13-15) in the Quarterfinals Come back stronger Champ #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022,” tweeted SAI Media.

Joshna Chinappa reached the quarterfinals in the women’s singles category after defeating Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand in her round of 16 match on Sunday.

She won by a margin of 1-3. She won the match within four games by 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6. Watts could not get the best of her opponent despite equalising things in the second game.

Joshana Chinappa will also feature in the mixed doubles and women’s doubles categories at CWG 2022 starting from August 3.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.