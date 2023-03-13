Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media

Following these industrialists will not only help you get better knowledge of business but also a different perspective of the world. Here are a few of the most followed Indian billionaires on social media platforms.
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma are few of the names that you must have seen at least once if you are an avid Twitter user. With the rise of social media platforms in the country, Indian industrialists have secured a dedicated following that not only follows them for their achievements but for their wisdom and the experiences that they share. A few of these billionaires not only write tweets and share images, but they also interact with their followers at numerous occasions. Following these industrialists will not only help you get better knowledge of business but also a different perspective of the world. Here are a few of the most followed Indian billionaires on social media platforms.
1. Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. Known for wisdom and philanthropy, Ratan Tata has received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India and he is currently heading numerous charitable trusts after resigning as chief executive of Tata Group. Ratan Tata’s acts and ideology has got him a massive fan following on social media platforms.
2. Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra is also known for his wisdom, inspiring quotes and viral tweets, the Indian billionaire is chairman of Mahindra Group. The business is quite a well-recognised personality on social media platforms because of his love for unique innovation. Anand Mahindra is a huge supporter of innovative ideas that can help serve the masses and the environment. The businessman is also known for supporting Indian athletes on numerous occasions.
3. Nandan Nilekani
Nandan Nilekani is non-executive chairman and co-founder of Infosys and founding chairman UIDAI Aadhaar. Nilekani often shares his vision about digital India and he is popular among his followers for his philanthropy. Recently he was seen discussing progress India has made on digital public infrastructure with Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
4. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Indian billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited. With a net worth of $3.7 billion, she ranks 72nd in the Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ list. She is a A global influencer and proud recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
5. Uday Kotak
Uday Kotak is executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Kotak decided to start out on his own in the early 1980s after refusing a lucrative job option from a multinational. He often shares insightful facts about the business world that help youngsters with their investments.