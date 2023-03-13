Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media

Following these industrialists will not only help you get better knowledge of business but also a different perspective of the world. Here are a few of the most followed Indian billionaires on social media platforms.

Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma are few of the names that you must have seen at least once if you are an avid Twitter user. With the rise of social media platforms in the country, Indian industrialists have secured a dedicated following that not only follows them for their achievements but for their wisdom and the experiences that they share. A few of these billionaires not only write tweets and share images, but they also interact with their followers at numerous occasions. Following these industrialists will not only help you get better knowledge of business but also a different perspective of the world. Here are a few of the most followed Indian billionaires on social media platforms.