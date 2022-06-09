Priyanka Chopra looks drop-dead gorgeous in backless gown, shares stunning photos

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's stunning photos here.
Priyanka Chopra recently travelled to Paris for an event where she was joined by Anne Hathaway and Lisa from BLACKPINK. Chopra was seen stepping out in Paris on June 7 in yet another beautiful ensemble after her selfie with the duo went viral.
1. Priyanka Chopra attends Paris event
The actress' latest outing comes after she attended the Paris unveiling of Bulgari's newest High Jewellery Collection alongside other Bulgari brand ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Lalisa Manobal.
2. Priyanka Chopra's outfit
Priyanka was photographed wearing a black gown with ivory ruffled details all along the collar and down the leg as she walked out of her Paris hotel.
3. Priyanka Chopra's accesories
She complimented it with a gleaming Bulgari necklace and matching drop earrings that featured diamonds and emeralds and added to the overall appeal.
4. Priyanka Chopra's photos
Priyanka Chopra shared a slew of images from the event, and her followers were ecstatic.
5. Priyanka Chopra in Paris
Priyanka had landed in Paris last week, stating that she was going to do "something exciting." She then went to the opening of Bulgari's new Eden the Garden of Wonders collection in Paris.
6. Priyanka Chopra on the work front
Priyanka will be making her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip-based film along the lines of his first directorial Dil Chahta Hai and his sister Zoya Akhtar's blockbuster hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be the leading ladies along with Priyanka in the film.