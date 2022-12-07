Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Hot and sexy viral reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that raised temperature

Aabha Paul, XXX and Gandii Baat star, is one of the hottest actresses who make her fans go crazy with her bold photos on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 07, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

XXX, Mastram, and Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul, who is an active Instagram user, has been making headlines because of her sizzling hot social media posts. She often grabs attention with her sexy and toned body that she flaunts in social media reels.  (Images source: Aabha Paul Clothing/Instagram)

1. Aabha Paul in pink bikini

Aabha Paul in pink bikini
1/5

Aabha Paul looks super hot in this pink bra and penty, teamed up with bold skirt.

2. Aabha Paul flaunting her tattoo

Aabha Paul flaunting her tattoo
2/5

XXX star Aabha Paul can be seen flaunting her tattoo in this bold photo. 

3. Aabha Paul flaunting her toned body

Aabha Paul flaunting her toned body
3/5

Aabha Paul can be seen flaunting her sexy and toned body in these pictures that she shared on social media.

4. Aabha Paul in red

Aabha Paul in red
4/5

Aabha Paul burned the internet with this photo in which she can be seen wearing a sexy red outfit. 

5. Aabha Paul in bold avatar

Aabha Paul in bold avatar
5/5

Aabha Paul raised the temperature with this bold avatar, her photo grabbed everyone's attention on social media.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 733 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.