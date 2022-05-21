Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari makes red carpet debut, looks stunning in white Sabyasachi saree

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's jaw dropping photos.
Aditi Rao Hydari debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 dressed in a Sabyasachi saree. On Friday, the actor, who has worked in India's Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries, attended the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.
1. Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes debut
This year, Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, and photos of her appearance at the prestigious event have gone viral.
2. Aditi Rao Hydari's look
Aditi Rao looked stunning in a Sabyasachi ivory organza sari that was hand-dyed and embroidered.
3. Aditi Rao Hydari's makeup
The actress wore bright red lipstick and dramatic makeup that looked amazing on her.
4. Aditi Rao Hydari's hairdo
Aditi Rao Hydari wore her hair in a sleek bun that went well with her ensemble.
5. Aditi Rao Hydari on attending Cannes 2022
Aditi Rao Hydari earlier told IANS, "I am nervous because I am not nervous yet... But I am very, very excited and I hope that I can keep that excitement and enjoy the whole process. I hope this time which is so magical and exciting. I was supposed to go the year that the lockdown happened. So, now I am going and this is my first time."
6. Aditi Rao Hydari's caption
Aditi Rao Hydari wrote alongside pictures, "My ammaamma would be proud (heart emoji) Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial."
7. Aditi Rao Hydari's projects
Aditi Rao Hydari recently featured alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in the Tamil flick Hey Sinamika. Gandhi Talks and Jubilee are her following films.