Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well

Here's one package for you that will make your life tough. As you got to choose, who's the hottest among them.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 12, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

In the world of social media, and 5G internet, we have sizzling actresses who are steering digital traffic by showcasing their hot side. If you are an avid watcher of eroticas like Gandii Baat, Mastram, XXX, Miss Teacher, and other B-grade shows and movies, then you can't afford to miss this gallery. Go ahead and sizzle up your night. (All images source: Instagram) 

1. Sultry Aabha Paul

Sultry Aabha Paul
1/7

We start our list with a seductress that has paved her way into the cut-throat competition of being the 'ultimate seductress.' Aabha Paul has titled viewers' imagination. Thus we kept her first, with some of her new super sexy photos.

2. Bikini babe Flora Saini

Bikini babe Flora Saini
2/7

Gandii Baat gave birth to Flora Saini, and she became an internet sensation overnight. Without saying much, here's the bikini avatar of Saini. 

3. The dirty case of Neelam Bhanushali

The dirty case of Neelam Bhanushali
3/7

Next, we have Neelam Bhanushali, the Gandii Baat 3 star is a bomb by herself. 

4. Can't get enough of Aabha Paul

Can't get enough of Aabha Paul
4/7

Aabha is someone, you can keep scrolling over her social media. Here's some more hot pictures of Paul. 

5. Anveshi Jain the OG s*x bomb

Anveshi Jain the OG s*x bomb
5/7

Anveshi Jain is and will forever be the OG s*x bomb, as she was the one who quickly rose to fame by just starring in one episode of Gandii Baat 2. 

6. Why so hot, Neelam Bhanushali

Why so hot, Neelam Bhanushali
6/7

Neelam Bhanushali is giving tough to the seductress mentioned above, and these photos are among the proof. 

7. Seductive combo of Neelam Bhanushali and Flora Saini

Seductive combo of Neelam Bhanushali and Flora Saini
7/7

We don't say much, just imagine these two hot ladies in a scene. Imagination will go wild and screen will be set on fire. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In Pics: Khakee The Bihar Chapter actress Aishwarya Sushmita aka Meeta Devi turns heads with her glamour
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
Shehnaaz Gill oozes boss lady vibes in grey pantsuit, fans call her 'natural beauty'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy S23 to get powerful camera with 8K 30fps video recording
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.