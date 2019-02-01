As an economy which is aiming to be the world’s third largest by 2030, we cannot afford to overlook over 600 million women who are looking for an opportunity to join the workforce

I was very young when my mother decided to hang up her boots to be a full-time homemaker and prioritised her family over a flourishing career. Despite being highly qualified, she had to take that call at that time as it wasn’t simply possible for someone who wanted to manage a career with responsibilities at home. As a child, I didn’t realise her sacrifice, but over the years as I entered the workforce and took responsibility as a leader, I understood what it means to trade one’s aspirations, individuality and economic freedom for family priorities.

Women are nurturers and multitaskers by nature and if given an opportunity, they can excel in all spheres while maintaining a fair balance. With digital revolution changing the way the world operates, a plethora of opportunities are opening up across various sectors. A noticeable behavioural change is underway, but gender inequality still breeds in pockets and springs up in conversations time and again. Households across India do enjoy the fruits of women becoming economically independent but the woman is still perceived as the chief caregiver and caretaker of the household and has to stretch herself to shoulder a majority of household tasks. This prompts her to give up her professional career, whenever her household or childcare needs take precedence.

This responsibility of nurturing gender equality should be shouldered by academia, politicians, social influencers, opinion leaders and the corporate world equally. On one hand, there is a need to create an ecosystem where a female child is treated and raised as an equal, given an opportunity to live her childhood, be educated and dream big. On the other hand, there is a need to sensitise and evangelise organisations to create a conducive environment for women to stay longer in the workforce. Certain changes in work environment, infrastructure and policies, such as better childcare facilities, appropriate maternity leave, flexible and remote working opportunities, safer commute and transport facilities can go a long way in creating a conducive setting for the women workforce.

A close look at National Sample Survey 2011-12 throws up statistics which point at a dramatic fall in workforce participation. While the Indian economy grew from $284.3 billion to $1.8 trillion and per capita income grew from $340 to $1,480, women’s participation in the labour force fell from 47 per cent to 37 per cent over a 20-year period ending 2011-12. While participation from unmarried women between 15 to 60 years of age grew from 37 per cent to 50 per cent, the number of married women has remained stagnant for 30 years at 20 per cent.

This issue needs thorough deliberation and as a society, we need to ask ourselves: Are the married women paying a penalty for their choice of settling down and committing themselves to family responsibilities? Many urban dwellers might not be able to relate to this reality and feel that the era of inequality is behind us, but the fact of the matter is that every career woman leaving her job is compromising self-fulfilment and this stagnation/ exodus impacts our society in more ways than one. Research backs the fact that there are numerous work opportunities which require traits that are innately possessed by women. From teaching, to nursing, to counselling to more mainstream business fields like direct selling thrive on the values of nurturing, support, collaboration, and authenticity that come naturally to women.

Fierce women leaders from diverse business streams who have driven their organisations to remarkable levels of success regionally, nationally and globally are a huge source of motivation for me. Indra Nooyi with her strategic direction and her ability to simplify complicated issues has transformed Pepsico as an organisation. Her charge for healthier food choices, for instance, initially received some push back from investors. But Nooyi stayed resolute in her strategy for the company. The New York Times reports that 50 per cent of PepsiCo’s revenue now comes from healthier snack and drink products, up from 38 per cent in 2006. She says “I had to project confidence, optimism, a can-do spirit and a must-do resolve to sell my vision and get buy in.” There is a leader in every woman, all they need is an opportunity.

A recent McKinsey report estimates that if India is able to bridge its gender gap in workforce, the nation would gain up to Rs 2.9 trillion additional annual GDP in 2050. As an economy which is aiming to be the world’s third largest by 2030, we cannot afford to overlook over 600 million women who are looking for an opportunity to join the workforce.

Author is MD, Tupperware India