Russia-Ukraine war: Pregnant Ukrainian wife of Indian man appeals to Modi government for evacuation - SEE PICS

The war between Ukraine and Russia continues and during this time, a large number of people are leaving Ukraine and taking shelter elsewhere is also going on. Ukrainian nationals in countries bordering Ukraine are constantly coming to refugee camps. Meanwhile, a woman was found in a refugee camp in Poland whose husband is an Indian. She is pregnant and wants to come to India.
1. An appeal
When Zee Media took stock of such a refugee camp in Warsaw, Poland, there were many people who were seen helping each other with open hearts. No food, no living space, no medicines, and some other way is providing help. At the same refugee camp, we met a Ukrainian woman whose husband is an Indian and is in Delhi. The woman is pregnant and through Zee Media, she is appealing to the Indian government to send her to Delhi with her husband.
2. Indian husband
Pictures of the wedding of a Ukrainian woman from an Indian national have also surfaced. In the photo, the Indian national is seen putting a mangalsutra around the Ukrainian woman's neck.
3. Married as per Hindu rituals
The Ukrainian woman had married the Indian boy as per Hindu customs.
4. Now pregnant
Here the couple's varmala ceremony is in progress.
5. Stuck in Warsaw refugee camp
Another picture from their wedding.