Russia-Ukraine war: Pregnant Ukrainian wife of Indian man appeals to Modi government for evacuation - SEE PICS

1/5

When Zee Media took stock of such a refugee camp in Warsaw, Poland, there were many people who were seen helping each other with open hearts. No food, no living space, no medicines, and some other way is providing help. At the same refugee camp, we met a Ukrainian woman whose husband is an Indian and is in Delhi. The woman is pregnant and through Zee Media, she is appealing to the Indian government to send her to Delhi with her husband.