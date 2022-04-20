Search icon
Roshni Walia of Balika Vadhu fame raises temperature in gorgeous photos

Remember Roshni Walia as the young Ganga Singh from Balika Vadhu? Here's how sizzling she looks now.

Roshni Walia, who started her career as a child actor on television, keeps sharing her glamorous and sizzling photos on her Instagram handle. Look at some of her alluring photos here. (All photos: Roshni Walia/Instagram)

1. Roshni Walia sets Goa beach on fire

In these drool-worthy photos clicked on a Goa beach, the Yeh Vaada Raha actress Roshni looks extremely hot and sexy.

2. Roshni Walia is a water baby

Seated in the middle of the Goan sea, these photos prove that the Tara from Sutara actress Walia is a water baby.

3. Roshni Walia and her love for Kathak

As seen in these beautiful clicks showing ghungroo tied on her anklets, the actress likes the classical dance Kathak.

4. Roshni Walia at ITA Awards

Roshni was recently spotted at the 21st Indian Television Academy awards held in March in Mumbai.

5. Roshni Walia in Kapil Sharma's film

Roshni has starred in the 2017 comedy film Firangi produced and headlined by Kapil Sharma.

