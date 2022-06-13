Microsoft reveals huge lineup of games for Xbox fans: Here are all the games coming to Xbox in 2022

Microsoft has unveiled a long line-up of new games that Xbox users will be able to play in the coming 12 months.
Microsoft has unveiled a long line-up of new games that Xbox users will be able to play in the coming 12 months. The lineup revealed by the company includes highly-anticipated titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Diablo 4, and Redfall, as well as focused, unique ideas like Pentiment, High on Life, and Ravenlok. For players looking to experience games that are built natively for their Xbox Series X|S consoles and high-end PCs, can look forward to Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport. Here is a list of games that Xbox users will be able to play this year.
1. Naraka: Bladepoint
2. The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
3. As Dusk Falls
4. Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
5. Somerville
6. A Plague Tale: Requiem
7. Valheim
8. Warhammer 40K Darktide
9. Grounded
10. Fallout 76: The Pitt
11. Overwatch 2
12. High On Life
13. Scorn
14. Atomic Heart
15. Gotham Knights
16. Gunfire Reborn
17. Persona 5 Royal
18. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
19. Pentiment
20. Halo Infinite: Season 3
21. Microsoft Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary Edition
22. Hogwarts Legacy
23. Party Animals
24. Slime Rancher 2
25. The Callisto Protocol