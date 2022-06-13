Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2960104
HomePhotos

Microsoft reveals huge lineup of games for Xbox fans: Here are all the games coming to Xbox in 2022

Microsoft has unveiled a long line-up of new games that Xbox users will be able to play in the coming 12 months.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 13, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

Microsoft has unveiled a long line-up of new games that Xbox users will be able to play in the coming 12 months. The lineup revealed by the company includes highly-anticipated titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Diablo 4, and Redfall, as well as focused, unique ideas like Pentiment, High on Life, and Ravenlok. For players looking to experience games that are built natively for their Xbox Series X|S consoles and high-end PCs, can look forward to Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport. Here is a list of games that Xbox users will be able to play this year.

 

1. Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint
1/25

2. The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
2/25

3. As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls
3/25

4. Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
4/25

5. Somerville

Somerville
5/25

6. A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem
6/25

7. Valheim

Valheim
7/25

8. Warhammer 40K Darktide

Warhammer 40K Darktide
8/25

9. Grounded

Grounded
9/25

10. Fallout 76: The Pitt

Fallout 76: The Pitt
10/25

11. Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2
11/25

12. High On Life

High On Life
12/25

13. Scorn

Scorn
13/25

14. Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart
14/25

15. Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights
15/25

16. Gunfire Reborn

Gunfire Reborn
16/25

17. Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal
17/25

18. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
18/25

19. Pentiment

Pentiment
19/25

20. Halo Infinite: Season 3

Halo Infinite: Season 3
20/25

21. Microsoft Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary Edition

Microsoft Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary Edition
21/25

22. Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy
22/25

23. Party Animals

Party Animals
23/25

24. Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2
24/25

25. The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol
25/25

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
8 animals that eat their kids
10 top car companies in the world
Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Check price, features, other details
From Arshad Warsi to Salman Khan: Here's how much hosts of Bigg Boss were paid
This actor quit journalism for films, worked with Chiranjeevi, Ajay, Akshay; was unrecognisable in final days because...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Manu Bhaker secures India's first medal in Paris Olympics 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews