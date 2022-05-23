Selection trials for female cricket teams in full swing in Kashmir

Selection trials for female cricket teams by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) are in full swing in Kashmir. The objective of the trials is to make the professional female cricket teams in the valley. During the trials, the girls are participating in large number and trying to give their best performances. Girls from many districts of Kashmir are participating in the trials. They are getting all the facilities including boarding and lodging, food, transport services and proper training from the coaches of JKCA. The selected girls will be parts of six cricket teams and they will get a chance to play in the first female cricket tournament in the valley. For the last few years, girls have been showing tremendous performances in different games and they won gold medals at national and international levels. Girls are very excited and appreciating the JKCA for conducting such special trials.