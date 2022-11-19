Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

November 2022: Here's a list of remaining Hindu festivals, bank holidays this month

We have compiled a list today of all the remaining bank holidays and festivals in November.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 19, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

We are almost at the end of November 2022. However, there are still a couple of festivals to celebrate in the last 10 days of November. In addition to this, there are also a few bank holidays remaining in the month of November. 

We have compiled a list today of all the remaining bank holidays and festivals in November. 

1. November 2022: How does RBI compile a list of bank holidays?

November 2022: How does RBI compile a list of bank holidays?
1/5

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Holiday Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

 

2. November 2022 Bank Holidays RBI Guidelines

November 2022 Bank Holidays RBI Guidelines
2/5

According to the RBI guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. Customers must check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank. 

3. November 2022: List of remaining bank holidays this month

November 2022: List of remaining bank holidays this month
3/5

November 20, 2022: Sunday 

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 (Seng Kutsnem or Seng Kut Snem): Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya.

November 26, 2022: Fourth Saturday 

November 27, 2022: Sunday.

4. Festivals in November 2022

Festivals in November 2022
4/5

The month of November had people reeling from the Diwali hangover, but there are some special fasting festivals this month as well. According to the Hindu calendar, Devuthani Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah, Dev Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Lunar Eclipse, Pradosh Vrat, Kartik Purnima, etc were all celebrated this month. 

5. November 2022: Remaining festivals and fasts

November 2022: Remaining festivals and fasts
5/5

November 20, 2022 (Sunday) - Uttana Ekadashi

November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) - Margashirsha Amavasya

November 27, 2022 (Sunday) Vinayaka Chaturthi

November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) - Monthly Durgashtami

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.