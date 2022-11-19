November 2022: Here's a list of remaining Hindu festivals, bank holidays this month

We have compiled a list today of all the remaining bank holidays and festivals in November.
We are almost at the end of November 2022. However, there are still a couple of festivals to celebrate in the last 10 days of November. In addition to this, there are also a few bank holidays remaining in the month of November.
We have compiled a list today of all the remaining bank holidays and festivals in November.
1. November 2022: How does RBI compile a list of bank holidays?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Holiday Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
2. November 2022 Bank Holidays RBI Guidelines
According to the RBI guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. Customers must check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank.
3. November 2022: List of remaining bank holidays this month
November 20, 2022: Sunday
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 (Seng Kutsnem or Seng Kut Snem): Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya.
November 26, 2022: Fourth Saturday
November 27, 2022: Sunday.
4. Festivals in November 2022
The month of November had people reeling from the Diwali hangover, but there are some special fasting festivals this month as well. According to the Hindu calendar, Devuthani Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah, Dev Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Lunar Eclipse, Pradosh Vrat, Kartik Purnima, etc were all celebrated this month.
5. November 2022: Remaining festivals and fasts
November 20, 2022 (Sunday) - Uttana Ekadashi
November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) - Margashirsha Amavasya
November 27, 2022 (Sunday) Vinayaka Chaturthi
November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) - Monthly Durgashtami