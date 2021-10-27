{"id":"2917229","source":"DNA","title":"Zika virus gaining pace in India: Here is all you need to know","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After COVID-19, the Zika virus' threat is looming over India. The virus was first reported in Kerala and Maharashtra and now in Uttar Pradesh. Here is all you need to know about the origin and spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus. ","summary":"After COVID-19, the Zika virus' threat is looming over India. The virus was first reported in Kerala and Maharashtra and now in Uttar Pradesh. Here is all you need to know about the origin and spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-zika-virus-gaining-pace-in-india-here-is-all-you-need-to-know-2917229","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/27/1002674-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2710_DNA_ZIKA_VIRUS_NEW.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635327601","publish_date":"Oct 27, 2021, 03:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 27, 2021, 03:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917229"}