Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel felicitates organ donor families in Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on June 22 honored the organ donation families in Gandhinagar. The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to helping the families of the organ donors and also advocated to continue inspiring others in the matter of organ donation. Bhupendra Patel felicitated the organ donor families at a function held at the Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar.