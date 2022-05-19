Delhi Police arrests murder accused within hours

Delhi Police arrested a murder accused namely vikas within hours. The accused murdered his female friend with a knife in the Uttam Nagar area and fled from there. In this regard, Uttam Nagar police station received a report. Under this, the police team deployed a secret informer in the area, a spot investigation was conducted and clues about the suspect were developed. CCTV footage was analyzed by the police team and the accused was apprehended. The weapon of offence was also recovered from his possession. The accused is bad character of the Najafgarh police station. He was previously involved in more than 24 cases of robbery, snatching, burglary, theft, and hurt. He was recently released from Dasna jail in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.