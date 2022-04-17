In Pics: After Delhi, stone-pelting reported in Karnataka’s Hubli; Section 144 imposed

Reports of communal violence have been erupting across India with clashes being recorded in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, etc.
After Rajasthan's Karauli experienced violence on the occasion of Ram Navami and Delhi's Jahangirpuri experienced violence on Saturday while a Hanuman Jayanti procession was on, reports of stone pelting are now emerging from Hubli in the state of Karnataka.
1. Section 144 imposed in Hubli
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka’s Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night.
2. Police resorted to lathi-charge
The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles. In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them.
3. After Delhi, Hubli see stone pelting
The reports of stone-pelting in Karnataka emerged just hours after reports of communal violence came from the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, where two groups clashed after a Hanuman Jayanti procession was interrupted due to stone-pelting.
4. Clashes across India
Reports of communal violence have been erupting across the country since the beginning of April, with clashes being recorded in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.