Assam floods: Over 8 lakh affected due to heavy downpour, photos show widespread destruction

After monsoons hit Assam significantly early, the heavy downpour led to destructive floods, which ruined several households.

According to reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 499 relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres have opened up in all affected areas, in which a total of 92,124 people are currently staying in the camps.

The Assam flood situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon and Karimganj districts.