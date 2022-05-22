Assam floods: Over 8 lakh affected due to heavy downpour, photos show widespread destruction

After monsoons hit Assam significantly early, the heavy downpour led to destructive floods, which ruined several households.
According to reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 499 relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres have opened up in all affected areas, in which a total of 92,124 people are currently staying in the camps.
The Assam flood situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon and Karimganj districts.
1. Picture credit: ANI
The ASDMA reports also suggested that a total of 8,39,691 people from 3,246 villages in 32 districts have been affected by the flood, of which six have been affected by landslides in Assam, as reported by ANI.
2. Picture credit: ANI
As per the data, there has been a loss of 14 human lives (9 in Flood and 5 in Landslide) in the first phase of the flood and 100,732.43 hectares of cropland have also been affected by the natural calamity in the state.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted a wet spell over Northwest and East India from May 21 to May 24 with its peak intensity on Monday (May 23).
3. Picture credit: ANI
Indian Air Force on Sunday continued its relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Assam with the help of airlift rescue teams (choppers) and provided relief materials to the people. "#FloodReliefInAssam Efforts are continuing to evacuate citizens and airlift rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in Assam. #IAF has deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters for the task," IAF tweeted.
4. Picture credit: ANI (twitter)
Four persons died on Friday after drowning in floodwaters in Cachar, Hojai and Nagaon districts and the death toll in floods and landslides rose to 18. As per the report, 93562.40 hectares of cropland and 2,248 villages are still underwater.
5. Picture credit: ANI
A total of 74,907 flood affected people are currently lodged in 282 relief camps set up by the district administration. Nearly 4 lakh animals were affected by the current wave of floods in the state. A total of 24,749 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of the Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF and volunteers.
6. pic for representation
The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced relief packages and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died due to the floods over the last few days.
(inputs from ANI)