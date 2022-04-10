Search icon
Jennifer Lopez' hot, sizzling photos that broke the internet

Check out these sexy Jennifer Lopez images that will make your heart skip a beat.

  Apr 10, 2022

Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, is known not just for her music but also for her stunning photographs. After calling it quits almost 18 years ago, the actress recently got engaged to boyfriend Ben Affleck. In the midst of all of this, some JLo photos have resurfaced. Let's have a look at them.

1. Jennifer Lopez sizzles in black bikini

Jennifer Lopez is seen posing in a sultry black bikini that shows off her curves.

2. Jennifer Lopez stuns in tube top

Jennifer Lopez wore a black tube top with bottoms that looked fantastic on her.

3. Jennifer Lopez in beautiful one-piece dress

Jennifer Lopez wore a lovely outfit with a plunging neckline and looked stunning.

4. Jennifer Lopez looks hot in printed bikini

Jennifer Lopez wore a patterned bikini and hat in photos from her trip.

5. Jennifer Lopez stuns in yellow bikini

Jennifer Lopez can be seen looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a yellow bikini.

