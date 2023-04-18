Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?

The 30-year-old casting director and actress Aarti Mittal has been arrested in the sex racket case.

Crime Branch Unit 11 Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Mumbai's Goregaon area. A 30-year-old casting director and actress Aarti Mittal has been arrested in this case.



Let's know more about Aarti Mittal: