Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?

The 30-year-old casting director and actress Aarti Mittal has been arrested in the sex racket case.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 18, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Crime Branch Unit 11 Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Mumbai's Goregaon area. A 30-year-old casting director and actress Aarti Mittal has been arrested in this case. 
 

Let's know more about Aarti Mittal:

1. Television actress

Television actress
1/5

Aarti Mittal is a television actor who has worked in television shows like Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan/  Apart from being an actress, she is also casting director. 

2. Lives in Mumbai

Lives in Mumbai
2/5

The actress is a resident of Aradhana Apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai.

 

3. Avid social media user

Avid social media user
3/5

Aarti Mittal is an avid social media users and has around 103k followers on Instagram

 

4. Caught red-handed

Caught red-handed
4/5

Two models were also rescued, they revealed that Aarti Mittal had promised to pay them Rs 15000 each. A dummy customer was sent to the hotel by the police and this is how they busted the sex racket and arrested the actress. The actress asked for Rs 60,000.

5. How Police planned to catch the actress

How Police planned to catch the actress
5/5

As per the officials, Police Inspector Manoj Sutar got to know about the racket. Manoj informed the team about the same. He, as a customer, contacted the actress and asked her two arrange two girls for his friends. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since Monday evening, claims son
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.