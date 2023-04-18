Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?

The 30-year-old casting director and actress Aarti Mittal has been arrested in the sex racket case.
Crime Branch Unit 11 Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Mumbai's Goregaon area. A 30-year-old casting director and actress Aarti Mittal has been arrested in this case.
Let's know more about Aarti Mittal:
1. Television actress
Aarti Mittal is a television actor who has worked in television shows like Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan/ Apart from being an actress, she is also casting director.
2. Lives in Mumbai
The actress is a resident of Aradhana Apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai.
3. Avid social media user
Aarti Mittal is an avid social media users and has around 103k followers on Instagram
4. Caught red-handed
Two models were also rescued, they revealed that Aarti Mittal had promised to pay them Rs 15000 each. A dummy customer was sent to the hotel by the police and this is how they busted the sex racket and arrested the actress. The actress asked for Rs 60,000.
5. How Police planned to catch the actress
As per the officials, Police Inspector Manoj Sutar got to know about the racket. Manoj informed the team about the same. He, as a customer, contacted the actress and asked her two arrange two girls for his friends.