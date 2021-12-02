Meet Sakshi Pant, Team India star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's pretty sister

It is to be noted that Rishabh Pant's elder sister Sakshi Pant is often seen in stadium cheering his brother during matches.

The wives and girlfriends of Indian cricketers always remain in limelight bt today we will tell you about young India star Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant. It is to be noted that Sakshi is often seen in stadiums cheering his brother. Let's know more about Sakhsi Pant.