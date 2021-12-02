Meet Sakshi Pant, Team India star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's pretty sister

It is to be noted that Rishabh Pant's elder sister Sakshi Pant is often seen in stadium cheering his brother during matches.
The wives and girlfriends of Indian cricketers always remain in limelight bt today we will tell you about young India star Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant. It is to be noted that Sakshi is often seen in stadiums cheering his brother. Let's know more about Sakhsi Pant.
1. Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant - Personal details
Sakshi Pant was born on September 24, 1995. She is two years older than Rishabh Pant.
2. Sakshi Pant- Social media followers
Sakshi is very active on social media and she is all set to have one million followers on social media very soon.
3. Sakshi Pant - Education
Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant is currently studying in the UK. Sakshi has also studied at Doon College in Dekhradun.
4. Sakshi Pant - Hobbies
Sakshi loves to travel and she often shares photos of her on social media.
5. Sakshi Pant - Family photos
Sakshi often shares her photos with Rishabh Pant and other members of the family.