Netizens call Nikhat Zareen 'sherni' as she punches her way to Gold in CWG 2022 Final

Nikhat Zareen wins Gold medal in CWG 2022

Expected but still happy, that's what Indian fans felt after boxing star Nikhat Zareen punched her way to win the Gold medal in the Women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) category of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

READ | World Champion Nikhat Zareen becomes CWG 2022 champion as she wins Gold in women's light flyweight category

She defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul 5-0 to win the gold medal. Seeing the way the Indian boxer won has got netizens talking about her victory. In fact, many even compared her to the legend Mary Kom saying that Nikhat is carrying her legacy forward.

@nikhat_zareen A true Champion, carrying forward the legacy of Mary Kom. Congratulations #NikhatZareen — (@iRahul__) August 7, 2022

Gold medalist in World boxing championship.

Gold medalist in Birmingham commonwealth games.



Nikhat zareen Sherni you roar #CommonwealthGames2022 #Birmigham2022 #NikhatZareen pic.twitter.com/OuX7DI2Opw August 7, 2022

One more GOLDEN addition to our medal tallyThe Indian boxer #NikhatZareen has shown her exemplary skills to win finish on the podium with a Gold medal! Taking the legacy of Mary Kom forward!#Birmingham2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 #RuknaNahiHaiCheer pic.twitter.com/gWLIwm2zIM — Mishti_mj (@drjm_dream) August 7, 2022

Nikhat Zareen wins Gold in Women’s Over 48kg-50kg Boxin





Total : 48

: 17

: 12

: 19#boxing #CWG2022India #NikhatZareen August 7, 2022

The importance of this is immense actually in a sport like boxing where so much is subjective. #NikhatZareen has simply left no doubt.



Get a feeling she'll be *trending* a few times in her career still.https://t.co/oFu06Idvrb https://t.co/B4QpCAygAE — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 7, 2022

With that, India won their fourth gold of the day and the 17th overall in CWG 2022. India also leapfrogged New Zealand in the medal tally to the fourth position.