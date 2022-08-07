Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

Netizens call Nikhat Zareen 'sherni' as she punches her way to Gold in CWG 2022 Final

Many even compared Nikhat Zareen to the legend Mary Kom saying that she is carrying her legacy forward.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Netizens call Nikhat Zareen 'sherni' as she punches her way to Gold in CWG 2022 Final
Nikhat Zareen wins Gold medal in CWG 2022

Expected but still happy, that's what Indian fans felt after boxing star Nikhat Zareen punched her way to win the Gold medal in the Women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) category of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

READ | World Champion Nikhat Zareen becomes CWG 2022 champion as she wins Gold in women's light flyweight category

She defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul 5-0 to win the gold medal. Seeing the way the Indian boxer won has got netizens talking about her victory. In fact, many even compared her to the legend Mary Kom saying that Nikhat is carrying her legacy forward.

With that, India won their fourth gold of the day and the 17th overall in CWG 2022. India also leapfrogged New Zealand in the medal tally to the fourth position.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Lightning strikes clock tower in Mecca, here's what happened next
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.