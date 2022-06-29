Zeher actress Udita Goswami is still hot and happening, her sexy photos will stun you

The mid-2000 sensation Udita Goswami is still desirable, and her social media game proves it.
All the millennials out there, you do remember the cult song Woh Lamhein...Woh Raatein, and movies like Paap, Zehar, Aksar, don't you? The leading lady of these films Udita Goswami and her killer beauty was one of the major reasons behind the success of these flicks. Well, our very own Udita is still the same. In fact, after settling down with an adorable family, she's looking much more stunning. You don't believe us? Scroll down further. (All images source: Udita Goswami Instagram)
1. Timeless beauty
It seems like Udita Goswami has control over time. The beauty doesn't know to age, and she's still the same- desirable.
2. Hey stunner!
Will you believe us if we say that Udita is a mother of 2? Stunner should be her middle name, isn't it?
3. Udita Goswami giving tough competion
Yeah, Udita is certainly giving tough competition, not to Bollywood ladies, but to Elizabeth Olsen. She possesses the eyes of the Scarlet Witch and can be the perfect cast for the Indian adaptation of Wanda.
4. The journey of Udita Goswami
Udita made her Bollywood debut with John Abraham in Paap. Later on, she gained success by giving stellar performances in thrillers like Zeher, Aksar and a few other films.
5. Udita Goswami's on-screen partner-in-crime
In her short but effective career, she was paired mostly opposite Emraan Hashmi. The duo was hailed for putting up sizzling chemistry with unpredictable characters.
6. Udita Goswami- The family woman
Here's Udita enjoying her non-glamour life to the fullest. Goswami married her Zeher director Mohit Suri in 2013. The lovable jodi is blessed with two kids.