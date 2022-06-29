Zeher actress Udita Goswami is still hot and happening, her sexy photos will stun you

All the millennials out there, you do remember the cult song Woh Lamhein...Woh Raatein, and movies like Paap, Zehar, Aksar, don't you? The leading lady of these films Udita Goswami and her killer beauty was one of the major reasons behind the success of these flicks. Well, our very own Udita is still the same. In fact, after settling down with an adorable family, she's looking much more stunning. You don't believe us? Scroll down further. (All images source: Udita Goswami Instagram)