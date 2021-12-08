Search icon
PHOTOS: Esha Gupta burns the internet with viral pics in black thigh-high slit dress

Esha Gupta is a fashion diva and her latest pictures in black outfit have set the internet on fire.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 08, 2021, 06:02 PM IST

Actress Esha Gupta is a fashion diva and loves sharing her sensual and sultry pictures on social media. Esha has once again set the Internet on fire with her latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday. The actor-model raised the temperature in an all-black strapless dress. Take a look at the pictures below. (All Images: Esha Gupta Instgaram)

1. Esha Gupta's style statement

Esha Gupta's style statement
1/5

Esha Gupta looked slick and scintillating in a black thigh-high slit dress. She made a confident and bold style statement in the photographs that have now gone viral. 

2. Esha Gupta's outfit

Esha Gupta's outfit
2/5

Esha Gupta looked extremely hot and sexy in the off-shoulder black dress. She tagged House of CB, the British women's fashion retailer and Antithesis, the Indian resort and evening wear brand in her pictures.

3. Esha Gupta's accessories

Esha Gupta's accessories
3/5

Esha can be seen wearing a black over-sized blazer in these pictures. She also wore Jimmy Choo’s black stilettos and accessoried her outfit with a wine-red handle bag.

4. Esha Gupta flaunts her cleavage

Esha Gupta flaunts her cleavage
4/5

Esha Gupta is seen flaunting her claevage in these sexy pictures. Esha was crowned the Miss India International in 2007 before making her debut in Bollywood in 2012.

5. Esha Gupta's Bollywood career

Esha Gupta's Bollywood career
5/5

Esha Gupta made her debut in the Hindi film industry with 'Jannat 2' in 2012. She has also appeared in films such as 'Rustom', 'Humshakals', 'Chakravyuh' and 'Commando 2'.

