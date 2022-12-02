Search icon
In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted attending a wedding in Jodhpur while donning a pastel blue sequined saree.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 02, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Wedding season has arrived, and Bollywood superstars have been inspiring us with some major ethnic wedding-style aspirations. The stunning Katrina Kaif was recently spotted attending a wedding in Jodhpur while donning a pastel blue sequined saree.

1. Katrina Kaif's saree

Katrina Kaif's saree
1/5

A large embellished border and sequined work can be seen on Katrina Kaif's saree.

2. Katrina Kaif's post

Katrina Kaif's post
2/5

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif captioned her post, "Aaj ka din"

3. Katrina Kaif's blouse

Katrina Kaif's blouse
3/5

The saree was worn by Katrina Kaif with a chic backless blouse with a deep neckline.

4. Katrina Kaif's hair

Katrina Kaif's hair
4/5

Katrina Kaif looked amazing as she left her hair open.

5. Katrina Kaif's jewelry

Katrina Kaif's jewelry
5/5

Katrina Kaif added dramatic jewellery to her modern saree as an accessory.

