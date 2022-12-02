In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree

Wedding season has arrived, and Bollywood superstars have been inspiring us with some major ethnic wedding-style aspirations. The stunning Katrina Kaif was recently spotted attending a wedding in Jodhpur while donning a pastel blue sequined saree.

1. Katrina Kaif's saree

1/5 A large embellished border and sequined work can be seen on Katrina Kaif's saree.

2. Katrina Kaif's post

2/5 Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif captioned her post, "Aaj ka din"

3. Katrina Kaif's blouse

3/5 The saree was worn by Katrina Kaif with a chic backless blouse with a deep neckline.

4. Katrina Kaif's hair

4/5 Katrina Kaif looked amazing as she left her hair open.

5. Katrina Kaif's jewelry