In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted attending a wedding in Jodhpur while donning a pastel blue sequined saree.
Wedding season has arrived, and Bollywood superstars have been inspiring us with some major ethnic wedding-style aspirations. The stunning Katrina Kaif was recently spotted attending a wedding in Jodhpur while donning a pastel blue sequined saree.
1. Katrina Kaif's saree
A large embellished border and sequined work can be seen on Katrina Kaif's saree.
2. Katrina Kaif's post
Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif captioned her post, "Aaj ka din"
3. Katrina Kaif's blouse
The saree was worn by Katrina Kaif with a chic backless blouse with a deep neckline.
4. Katrina Kaif's hair
Katrina Kaif looked amazing as she left her hair open.
5. Katrina Kaif's jewelry
Katrina Kaif added dramatic jewellery to her modern saree as an accessory.