Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: From 'Masaan' to 'Sanju', all the movies he stole limelight from lead actors

Vicky Kaushal has managed to become a solo hero after working in two-hero films for the longest time, but he never went unnoticed
One of the finest actors from Bollywood Vicky Kaushal celebrates his birthday today. He turns 31-year-old. The actor has been in news for various reasons - his movies, personal life, comments over his personality, among the many other things.
Vicky Kaushal was recently in news since it was being reported the actor would get larger screen space and a meatier role in Takht in order to match it with Ranveer Singh's role. Apart from Takht, the actor is currently working with Shoojit Sircar on Udham Singh biopic.
It might have taken four years for Vicky Kaushal to reach this stage, but his talent never went unnoticed. Right from his first film Masaan up until his latest two-hero film Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal has proven that you cannot ignore him. The actor even owned 2019 as soon as the year began with his movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Here, take a look at the performances where Vicky overshadowed the lead actors too:
1. Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor was fine in the role of Sanjay Dutt, but what did people really take back from the film? 'Ghapaghap' dialogue by Vicky Kaushal, that is what.
2. Raazi
Alia Bhatt might have given her best performance but Vicky Kaushal was something else in the movie. Divided between being a good husband and a good soldier, he portrayed a fine balance between both.
3. Manmarziyan
Abhishek Bachchan undoubtedly made a big comeback with Manmarziyan, but Vicky Kaushal portrayed the young man with finesse. He played Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend who is unsure about his future, with her or otherwise. The actor pulled off some scenes like a natural.
4. Masaan
Right in his debut movie, Vicky Kaushal started earning praises. Even though the movie belonged to Richa Chadha, Vicky stole the show as a Dalit boy who lost love at an early age and had difficulties being accepted due to his caste.
5. Raman Raghav 2.0
Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 is probably one of the most underrated films of Vicky Kaushal. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a psycho in the film. He managed to horrify people with his act. Vicky Kaushal, who plays a cop in the film, was equally dangerous. He killed his own girlfriend after losing temper, and the act was one of the deadliest ones which Vicky pulled off with ease.