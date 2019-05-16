Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: From 'Masaan' to 'Sanju', all the movies he stole limelight from lead actors

Vicky Kaushal has managed to become a solo hero after working in two-hero films for the longest time, but he never went unnoticed

One of the finest actors from Bollywood Vicky Kaushal celebrates his birthday today. He turns 31-year-old. The actor has been in news for various reasons - his movies, personal life, comments over his personality, among the many other things.

Vicky Kaushal was recently in news since it was being reported the actor would get larger screen space and a meatier role in Takht in order to match it with Ranveer Singh's role. Apart from Takht, the actor is currently working with Shoojit Sircar on Udham Singh biopic.

It might have taken four years for Vicky Kaushal to reach this stage, but his talent never went unnoticed. Right from his first film Masaan up until his latest two-hero film Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal has proven that you cannot ignore him. The actor even owned 2019 as soon as the year began with his movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Here, take a look at the performances where Vicky overshadowed the lead actors too: