Rohit Sharma buys a Lamborghini Urus, know 5 things about the car

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is now the proud owner of a blue Lamborghini Urus car. Know some of the specialities of this world's fastest SUV.

Lamborghini Urus, the world's fastest SUV, is in great demand in India. The most recent Indian customer of this luxury SUV is Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma who has recently bought this car and now it has become the talk of the town. The car that Rohit Sharma has purchased is owned by only a handful of celebrities in India.

After South Indian actor Junior NTR, now the Indian captain has bought the Lamborghini Urus car. While Junior NTR's Lamborghini Urus is Black in colour, Rohit's car is in Blue colour. This is not the first time that Rohit has bought a blue colored car. He also owns a BMW M5 of the same colour.