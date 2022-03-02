Search icon
Rohit Sharma buys a Lamborghini Urus, know 5 things about the car

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is now the proud owner of a blue Lamborghini Urus car. Know some of the specialities of this world's fastest SUV.

Lamborghini Urus, the world's fastest SUV, is in great demand in India. The most recent Indian customer of this luxury SUV is Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma who has recently bought this car and now it has become the talk of the town. The car that Rohit Sharma has purchased is owned by only a handful of celebrities in India.

After South Indian actor Junior NTR, now the Indian captain has bought the Lamborghini Urus car. While Junior NTR's Lamborghini Urus is Black in colour, Rohit's car is in Blue colour. This is not the first time that Rohit has bought a blue colored car. He also owns a BMW M5 of the same colour.

1. Rohit Sharma buys Blue colour Lamborghini Urus

Rohit Sharma recently bought Lamborghini Urus painted with Blue Eleos team India colour. This is not the first time that Rohit has bought a blue colored car. He also owns a BMW M5 of the same colour.

(Image Source: @ImRo45/Twitter)

 

2. Lamborghini Urus - Price

Lamborghini Urus is one of the most expensive SUVs on sale in India. Ex-showroom price in India is Rs 3 crore. Rohit Sharma purchased the Lamborghini Urus priced Rs R 3.10 crore and the car will get automotive with personalised interiors.

Urus is not just a luxury SUV but also one of the fastest SUVs in the world. So, probably that title might just justify its exorbitant price tag.

(Image Source: @ImRo45/Twitter)

3. Lamborghini Urus - Design

Shedding the typical design of SUVs, Urus looks like a true-blue Lamborghini product on account of its sharp design, aerodynamic elements on the body and characteristic styling of the headlamps and tail lights.

And though it may not look as muscular as some of its competitors, its compact dimensions and aggressive looks do make it look fast and intimidating.

4. Lamborghini Urus - Interior

Lamborghini Urus is one of the most expensive SUVs on sale in India and gets interior design befitting of a luxury SUV. It features a clean layout for the dashboard which sports black-beige theme and optional body coloured upholstery. It has a number of control switches to access various functionalities and enhance performance.

The key highlight has to be the 'Tambour' lever to select various drive modes but the three different TFT screens (each for instrument panel, infotainment system and comfort functions like suspension setup and climate control) make the Urus a very modern and tech-loaded SUV.

5. World's fastest SUV

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and will rocket towards 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds. The Italian SUV can hit a top speed of 305 kmph. The car also gets four-wheel steering to compensate for the massive size.

This means that cornering will be a lot easier for the Urus with the rear wheels turning albeit slightly in the direction of the turn. The Urus gets up to six driving modes to choose from. 

