Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023

Meet Strela Luwang, the Femina miss India 2023 runner-up from Manipur who fought epilepsy and anxiety bravely.

Strela Luwang has made history as she became the Femina Miss India 2023 runner-up from the state of Manipur.  This year Manipur hosted the event for the first time ever and Strela Luwang was the representative of the state.  Her journey is an inspiration and an example of strong will and determination. 

Know more about Strela Luwang, Femina Miss India 2023 runner-up: 

 

 

 

1. Strela Luwang makes history

Strela Luwang overcame many challenges in life and made history. (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Early life

Born in Imphal, Manipur, Strela is the sixth of eight siblings. (Photo: Instagram)

 

3. Depression

While in school, Stela was diagnosed with depression and had to leave school for 2-3 years. (Photo: Instagram)

 

4. Epilepsy, anxiety attack

She even survived attacks of epilepsy and anxiety at a tender age. (Photo: Instagram)

 

5. Beauty queen

All of this could not break Strela's spirit and she worked hard to made a career of her choosing. (Photo: Instagram)

 

