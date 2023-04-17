Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023

Strela Luwang has made history as she became the Femina Miss India 2023 runner-up from the state of Manipur. This year Manipur hosted the event for the first time ever and Strela Luwang was the representative of the state. Her journey is an inspiration and an example of strong will and determination.

Know more about Strela Luwang, Femina Miss India 2023 runner-up: