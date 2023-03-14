Hema Malini condemns Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Indian Democracy in London

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mathura Hema Malini on March 14 condemned the remark made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London. “Modi ji is working so hard. The country is progressing so much, in such a situation, the name of the country should not be spoiled and whatever issues Rahul Gandhi has, they should have been sorted out in Parliament,” said Hema Malini.