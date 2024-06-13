Kamal Haasan's co-star Joju George suffers injury on Thug Life set while performing helicopter stunt

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Innovation in Education: Leveraging AI for personalised learning

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

Elon Musk sued by former SpaceX employees, claim to be fired for raising sexual harassment concerns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Innovation in Education: Leveraging AI for personalised learning

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

Meet most powerful Mughal queen, she was wife of...

Here's how many crores Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, others charged for Chandu Champion

9 times Disha Patani proved she can look hot even in saree

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's co-star Joju George suffers injury on Thug Life set while performing helicopter stunt

Malayalam actor Joju George gets injured while performing risky stunts during the shoot of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 01:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kamal Haasan's co-star Joju George suffers injury on Thug Life set while performing helicopter stunt
Joju George suffers injury on Thug Life set
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Popular Malayalam actor Joju George will be out of action for three weeks as he injured his leg while shooting a helicopter scene for the Maniratnam film Thug Life.

George got injured while jumping out of the helicopter during the shoot in Pondicherry. Even after suffering the injury, he completed the scene. On Thursday, George was spotted near his home as doctors have advised him three-week rest. Thug Life will see Maniratnam and Kamal Hassan unite after a long time.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk sued by former SpaceX employees, claim to be fired for raising sexual harassment concerns

Kabir Khan says 83 failure left him depressed, reveals why he did another sports biopic in Chandu Champion | Exclusive

WHO confirms second human case of bird flu in India; Here’s all you need to know about the strain

Explore top jeans collection just under Rs 1000 on Amazon

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started own business with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement