PM Modi, Pope Francis to meet in Italy tommorow, says Vatican

The duo first met in October 2021. It was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades.

Pope Francis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet in Italy on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 summit, the Vatican confirmed on Thursday. The duo first met in October 2021 in the Vatican. It was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades.

PM Modi will leave for Italy on Thursday to attend the 50th G7 Summit. It will be his first trip outside India after assuming charge as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 and Outreach nations as well as the international organisations.

