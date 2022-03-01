Maha Shivratri 2022: Check out these fascinating facts about 5 iconic Lord Shiva Temples

5/5

Lord Kal Bhairav, an avatar of Lord Shiva, is worshipped in this temple. This temple have a unique ritual of providing alcohol to the deity in this temple, and it is the only offering presented to Lord there. Just outside the temple, you may get a wide range of alcoholic beverages. The pandits, interestingly, spill the alcohol into the deity's mouth before returning the bottle to the worshippers as Prasad and no, sweets and garlands are not accepted.