Maha Shivratri 2022: Check out these fascinating facts about 5 iconic Lord Shiva Temples

Learn about prominent Shiv Temples in India and the interesting tales associated with them on this auspicious day of Maha Shivratri.
India is a country known to have diverse culture, heritage, and history, as well as great mythological beliefs. It is a nation of temples and religion where over 33 million gods and goddesses are being worshipped. Learn about prominent Shiv Temples in India and the interesting tales associated with them on this auspicious day of Maha Shivratri.
1. Amarnath Temple, Kashmir
Amarnath pilgrimage, one of India 's most iconic Shiva temples, is a rigorous but desirable spiritual journey for all Shiva worshippers. The Amarnath Yatra is a prominent and holy religious trek that travelers make to worship the Lord. It is located at a gigantic height of 3888m in a cave in Jammu and Kashmir. The temple is famous for the once-a-year ice 'Shiva Linga' that forms miraculously by nature
2. Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand
Kedarnath is known for being the home of one of India's 12 Jyotirlingas as well as a well-known Shiva temple. Pilgrims explore this lovely temple hidden in the Garhwal Himalayan Region as part of their Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand, which includes visits to Badrinath, Gangothri, and Yamunothri, as well as this sacred place of Lord Shiva. The temple can't be reached by road because it's at such a high height, so pilgrims must hike 22 kilometres upwards from Gaurikund.
3. Lingaraja Temple, Odisha
With a 54-meter Temple devoted to Lord Shiva, it is Bhubaneshwar's largest temple. It was constructed between 1090 and 1104 CE. Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are reported to have appeared on the threshold of completion. According to numerous stories and beliefs, the lingam inside the 'Garbh Griha' is self-originated, which is why it is known as 'Swayambhu'. Due to the obvious artistic work, the temple appears considerably larger than it is.
4. Meenakshi Amman Temple, Tamil Nadu
This lovely temple upholds Meenakshi, Goddess Parvati and Sundareswarar, Lord Shiva. It is the country's only temple in which you can witness Lord Shiva with a smile on his face. The temple is situated in Madurai's centre, Tamil Nadu. It is one of the most intriguing temples in the world, with historical and mythological significance to its monuments. There are 4000 pillars in the temple, all of which are fashioned of a big rock.
5. Kaal Bhairav Nath Temple, Uttar Pradesh
Lord Kal Bhairav, an avatar of Lord Shiva, is worshipped in this temple. This temple have a unique ritual of providing alcohol to the deity in this temple, and it is the only offering presented to Lord there. Just outside the temple, you may get a wide range of alcoholic beverages. The pandits, interestingly, spill the alcohol into the deity's mouth before returning the bottle to the worshippers as Prasad and no, sweets and garlands are not accepted.