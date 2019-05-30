Architect of UPA-era Indo-US nuclear deal and former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar becomes part of Modi 2.0 cabinet

In one of the biggest surprises, news has broken that veteran diplomat S Jaishankar will be part of the Modi cabinet.
In one of the biggest surprises, news has broken that veteran diplomat S Jaishankar will be part of the Modi cabinet.
Subrahanyam Jaishankar, born on January 9, 1955 is an Indian diplomat who served as Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018.
S Jaishankar joined the IFS in 1977. He served as Indian Ambassador to the US (2014-12015), China (2009-2013) and the Czech Republic. He also played a key role in PM Modi’s first visit to the US in 2014.
He played a prominent role in the Indo-US civilian nuclear agreement. After retiring he joined Tata Sons as President, Global Corporate Affairs. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019. It’s believed he will be given a Minister of State position.
1. S Jaishankar - India's top diplomat
After three years as Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar he retired as the top-most diplomat of the country. A 1977-IFS batch officer, Jaishankar was appointed Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2015 replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly curtailed by the government.
Jaishankar is India's longest serving foreign secretary in four decades and is seen as the architect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.
As foreign secretary, he has been credited with organising record number of visits by PM Modi. While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is the face of India's foreign policy, Jaishankar has been central to Modi's outreach to the world.
Before his sudden appointment as Foreign Secretary, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was India’s Ambassador to the US. He played a key role during Modi’s visit to the US in September, 2014 and US President Barack Obama’s India visit on Republic Day in 2015.
He had also India's ambassador to China from 2007 to 2009 and served as ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2001 to 2004. He also served as high commissioner to Singapore in his 40-year-long diplomatic career.
He was appointed the Indian ambassador to the US in September 2013, in the aftermath of the Devyani Khobragade incident.
Jaishankar, born in Delhi, did his schooling from Air Force Central School, and is a graduate of University of Delhi’s St Stephen's College. After MA in Political Science, he pursued an M Phil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he specialized in nuclear diplomacy.
He is the son of late K. Subrahmanyam, one of India’s leading strategic analysts and civil servants.
2. List of leaders who got call
S Jaishankar
Jitendra Singh
Santosh Gangwar
Suresh Angadi
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Piyush Goel
Prahalad Joshi
Kishan Reddy
Prahlad Patel
Nitin Gadkari
Kailash Chaudhary
Dharwad Singh Gehlot
Smriti Irani
Nirmala Sitharaman
Kishan Pal Gujrar
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Prakash Javedjar
Kiren Rijiju
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishankh
Mansukh Mandaviya
Parshottam Rupala
DV Sadanand Gowda
Giriraj Singh
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
VK Singh
Deboshree Chowdhury
Sanjeev Balyan
Hardeep Singh Puri
Babul Supriyo
Amit Shah
3. NDA leaders
Ramdas Athawale
Arvind Sawant
Harsimrat Kaur
RCP Singh from Janata Dal ( United )
O. P. Raveendranath Kumar
Ramvilas Paswan
4. Who's in the fray
As the new Union Council of Ministers is set to be sworn in today evening, several BJP leaders have confirmed that they have received calls from BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) urging them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and be 'present' during the oath-taking ceremony.
It is believed that these leaders will be sworn in as the ministers in the new government.
Prakash Javadekar, Santosh Gangwar, Niranjan Jyoti, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Ramesh Pokhariya Nishank are among several other leaders who received the call so far.