Architect of UPA-era Indo-US nuclear deal and former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar becomes part of Modi 2.0 cabinet

After three years as Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar he retired as the top-most diplomat of the country. A 1977-IFS batch officer, Jaishankar was appointed Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2015 replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly curtailed by the government.

Jaishankar is India's longest serving foreign secretary in four decades and is seen as the architect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

As foreign secretary, he has been credited with organising record number of visits by PM Modi. While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is the face of India's foreign policy, Jaishankar has been central to Modi's outreach to the world.

Before his sudden appointment as Foreign Secretary, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was India’s Ambassador to the US. He played a key role during Modi’s visit to the US in September, 2014 and US President Barack Obama’s India visit on Republic Day in 2015.

He had also India's ambassador to China from 2007 to 2009 and served as ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2001 to 2004. He also served as high commissioner to Singapore in his 40-year-long diplomatic career.

He was appointed the Indian ambassador to the US in September 2013, in the aftermath of the Devyani Khobragade incident.

Jaishankar, born in Delhi, did his schooling from Air Force Central School, and is a graduate of University of Delhi’s St Stephen's College. After MA in Political Science, he pursued an M Phil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he specialized in nuclear diplomacy.

He is the son of late K. Subrahmanyam, one of India’s leading strategic analysts and civil servants.