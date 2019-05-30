Search icon
Architect of UPA-era Indo-US nuclear deal and former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar becomes part of Modi 2.0 cabinet

In one of the biggest surprises, news has broken that veteran diplomat S Jaishankar will be part of the Modi cabinet.

  DNA Web Team
  May 30, 2019, 05:51 PM IST

Subrahanyam Jaishankar, born on January 9, 1955 is an Indian diplomat who served as Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018.

S Jaishankar joined the IFS in 1977. He served as Indian Ambassador to the US (2014-12015), China (2009-2013) and the Czech Republic. He also played a key role in PM Modi’s first visit to the US in 2014.

He played a prominent role in the Indo-US civilian nuclear agreement. After retiring he joined Tata Sons as President, Global Corporate Affairs. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019. It’s believed he will be given a Minister of State position.


1. S Jaishankar - India's top diplomat

S Jaishankar - India's top diplomat
1/4

After three years as Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar he retired as the top-most diplomat of the country. A 1977-IFS batch officer, Jaishankar was appointed Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2015 replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly curtailed by the government.

Jaishankar is India's longest serving foreign secretary in four decades and is seen as the architect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

As foreign secretary, he has been credited with organising record number of visits by PM Modi. While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is the face of India's foreign policy, Jaishankar has been central to Modi's outreach to the world. 

Before his sudden appointment as Foreign Secretary, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was India’s Ambassador to the US. He played a key role during Modi’s visit to the US in September, 2014 and US President Barack Obama’s India visit on Republic Day in 2015.

 

He had also India's ambassador to China from 2007 to 2009 and served as ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2001 to 2004. He also served as high commissioner to Singapore in his 40-year-long diplomatic career. 

He was appointed the Indian ambassador to the US in September 2013, in the aftermath of the Devyani Khobragade incident. 

Jaishankar, born in Delhi, did his schooling from Air Force Central School, and is a graduate of University of Delhi’s St Stephen's College. After MA in Political Science, he pursued an M Phil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he specialized in nuclear diplomacy.

He is the son of late K. Subrahmanyam, one of India’s leading strategic analysts and civil servants.

 

2. List of leaders who got call

List of leaders who got call
2/4

S Jaishankar

Jitendra Singh

Santosh Gangwar

Suresh Angadi

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Piyush Goel

Prahalad Joshi

Kishan Reddy

Prahlad Patel

Nitin Gadkari

Kailash Chaudhary

Dharwad Singh Gehlot

Smriti Irani

Nirmala Sitharaman

Kishan Pal Gujrar

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prakash Javedjar

Kiren Rijiju

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishankh

Mansukh Mandaviya

Parshottam Rupala

DV Sadanand Gowda

Giriraj Singh

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

VK Singh

Deboshree Chowdhury

Sanjeev Balyan 

Hardeep Singh Puri

Babul Supriyo 

Amit Shah

3. NDA leaders

NDA leaders
3/4

Ramdas Athawale

Arvind Sawant

Harsimrat Kaur

RCP Singh from Janata Dal ( United )

O. P. Raveendranath Kumar

Ramvilas Paswan

4. Who's in the fray

Who's in the fray
4/4

As the new Union Council of Ministers is set to be sworn in today evening, several BJP leaders have confirmed that they have received calls from BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) urging them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and be 'present' during the oath-taking ceremony.
It is believed that these leaders will be sworn in as the ministers in the new government.
Prakash Javadekar, Santosh Gangwar, Niranjan Jyoti, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Ramesh Pokhariya Nishank are among several other leaders who received the call so far.
 

