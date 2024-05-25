INDIA
PM Modi said on Saturday, 'I thank all those who have voted in the penultimate phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. NDA’s numbers are looking better and better'
The penultimate round of the mammoth Lok Sabha battle will see polling on 58 seats across six states and two union territories on Saturday, with the Election Commission having made all arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.
The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.
Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state. All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana will go to the polls in this phase. The prominent candidates in the fray include two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar and Mehbooba Mufti.
Khattar is contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti as the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri. Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangia are among other prominent candidates in the fray. - ANI
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav held a roadshow in support of the INDIA alliance's candidate from Varanasi, Ajay Rai. pic.twitter.com/gWzUpWNmPQ— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
STORY | Six injured in clash outside polling station in J-K's Poonch— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2024
READ: https://t.co/Zupa9jRDWU
VIDEO:#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/DzkGcD1qF8
Addressing a public rally in Ghazipur, PM Modi said, 'They used to challenge the law in open jeeps. They used to open fire at their nemesis. Riots were an identity of UP. Every month, there used to be 2-3 big riots under the SP rule. This affected the poor, shopkeepers, and businesspersons'
#WATCH | Delhi: CJI DY Chandrachud cast his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaEections2024— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
He says, "Today by voting I have fulfilled my duties as a citizen of the country..." pic.twitter.com/GzzKSTNWUV
hief Electoral Officer Maharashtra says, "It is noticed that some old video from other states are getting circulated through social media showing miscreants trying to vitiate the poll process and particularly tampering with EVM."
Lok Sabha elections | Chief Electoral Officer Maharashtra says, "It is noticed that some old video from other states are getting circulated through social media showing miscreants trying to vitiate the poll process and particularly tampering with EVM. It is clarified that such… pic.twitter.com/6MhlScjVoP— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
39.13% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm
#LokSabhaElections2024 | 39.13% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in the 6th phase of elections.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Bihar- 36.48%
Haryana- 36.48%
Jammu & Kashmir- 35.22%
Jharkhand- 42.54%
Delhi- 34.37%
Odisha- 35.69%
Uttar Pradesh-37.23%
West Bengal- 54.80% pic.twitter.com/1dIx326TPA
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury casts his vote
#WATCH | CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury casts his vote in Delhi pic.twitter.com/xmd7RWEkVq— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
During the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, former India captain MS Dhoni arrived at a polling station in Ranchi to cast his vote.
Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda casts his vote
#WATCH | Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda casts his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling station in his native village Sanghi, Rohtak— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
His son and party MP Deepender Singh Hooda is Congress candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat. BJP has fielded… pic.twitter.com/iAkNu3Pl27
After casting his vote, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "My father, wife, children and I have voted. My mother could not come today because she is not well. I have voted against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment.
#WATCH | After casting his vote, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "My father, wife, children and I have voted. My mother could not come today because she is not well. I have voted against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment. I appeal to people to come out and vote..."… pic.twitter.com/9rOlx7CKu0— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
10.82% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the 6th phase of elections.
#LokSabhaElections2024 | 10.82% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the 6th phase of elections.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Bihar- 9.66%
Haryana- 8.31%
Jammu & Kashmir- 8.89%
Jharkhand- 11.74%
Delhi- 8.94%
Odisha- 7.43%
Uttar Pradesh-12.33
West Bengal- 16.54% pic.twitter.com/puEJqCel7o
MP & BJP candidate from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari casts his vote in Lok Sabha elections in Delhi
#WATCH | MP & BJP candidate from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari casts his vote in Lok Sabha elections in Delhi pic.twitter.com/aLC7dKDnVj— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal cast their votes
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal cast their votes for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2KMyR2JqvO— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot casts his vote
#WATCH | Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot casts his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 , at a polling station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dpymsgNtN1— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya cast his vote
#WATCH Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya cast his vote along with his wife in the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/sMUvbt4k2n— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat casts her vote
#WATCH | CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat casts her vote at a polling centre in Delhi for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/3XRn6XfgHE— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar casts his vote
#WATCH | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar casts his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024, at a polling booth in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VytIwpaGTQ— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casts her vote
#WATCH | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casts her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wrg0wOISAw— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi casts their votes
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi click a selfie as they leave from a polling station after casting their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/PIvovnGPdJ— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan casts his vote
#WATCH | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan casts his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024, at a polling booth in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/l9tLzhciaI— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shows his inked finger after casting his vote
#WATCH | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 and third phase of Odisha Assembly elections, at a polling station in Bhubaneswar https://t.co/VJBpTgwCbZ pic.twitter.com/yH96zwPHyt— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Former President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote
#WATCH | Former President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling centre in Delhi pic.twitter.com/9IE5wbI7LJ— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes
Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 in Delhi pic.twitter.com/xnS8glHaEG— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife Sudesh Dhankhar show their inked fingers after casting their votes
#WATCH | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife Sudesh Dhankhar show their inked fingers after casting their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/LsUrRyEusU— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal casts her vote
#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal casts her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4jLu7RoHdz— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra, children of Robert Vadra and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra show their inked fingers after casting their votes
Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra, children of Robert Vadra and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra show their inked fingers after casting their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/c1pcraZCdY— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj casts his vote
#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj casts his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 , at a polling station in Delhi pic.twitter.com/chqk73Ydxs— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Mehbooba Mufti alleges 'workers being locked up in police stations' as voting begins
#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K: PDP chief and candidate from Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, Mehbooba Mufti along with party leaders and workers sit on a protest.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
She alleged that the police have detained PDP polling agents and workers without any reason. pic.twitter.com/dPJb4dolKQ
President Droupadi Murmu casts her vote
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu casts her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/O8wB4aLBLG— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia shows his inked finger after casting his vote
BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElectoins2024— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Congress has fielded Udit Raj from North West Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ERel2jbGVk
Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina casts his vote
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina casts his vote at a polling booth in Rajouri— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has fielded Mian Altaf Ahmad from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. PDP has fielded Mehbooba Mufti from this seat.… pic.twitter.com/LmEFuMkIOt
After casting her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024, Delhi minister & AAP leader Atishi says, "I have just come after casting my vote. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to come & cast their votes..."
#WATCH | After casting her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024, Delhi minister & AAP leader Atishi says, "I have just come after casting my vote. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to come & cast their votes..." pic.twitter.com/pbh3n5ouia— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Gautam Gambhir casts vote in Delhi, urges people to vote in large numbers
LS Polls: Gautam Gambhir casts vote in Delhi, urges people to vote in large numbers— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 25, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/2OIGBIhtY0#GautamGambhir #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/bBO4XafHDv
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials and instructions were given to Delhi Police that all the areas which are stronghold of INDIA alliance, voting should be slowed down in those areas. If this happens then it will be a violation of free and fair elections. So we hope that the Election Commission will take cognizance of this..."
#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials and instructions were given to Delhi Police that all the areas which are stronghold of INDIA alliance, voting should be… pic.twitter.com/AMSmdclvJE— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, his wife, casts their votes at a polling booth in Delhi
#WATCH | Former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, his wife, casts their votes at a polling booth in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
He says, "I appeal to the people to exercise their franchise, only then a strong government will be formed at the Centre..." pic.twitter.com/BmtUsNHSbm
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora casts his vote
#WATCH | Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora casts his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ANOM2CtDHJ— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, wife cast vote in Mirzapur
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, wife cast vote in Mirzapur— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 25, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/oHxy0jd20C#NayabSinghSaini #HaryanaCM #BJP pic.twitter.com/DeKokBKyQg
BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra says "EVM is not working and I will speak to the returning officer and also request him for an extension of time..."
#WATCH | BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra says "EVM is not working and I will speak to the returning officer and also request him for an extension of time..." pic.twitter.com/JRXURWb9rg— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Delhi Minister Atishi arrives at a polling station
#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi arrives at a polling station in Delhi to cast her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ZKGSTWf0sy— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra says "I have offered prayers before casting my vote. I want to appeal to people to come out and cast their votes
#WATCH | Odisha: BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra says "I have offered prayers before casting my vote. I want to appeal to people to come out and cast their votes. I have the blessings of my family. I want to thank BJP and PM Modi for supporting and blessing… pic.twitter.com/bVzyOjrsZm— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
#WATCH | External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar casts his vote at a polling booth in Delhi, for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/SbWDv9jWZc— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
BJP Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj casts her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 , at a polling station in Delhi.
#WATCH | BJP Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj casts her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 , at a polling station in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
AAP has fielded Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. pic.twitter.com/hCM2o3wqjx
"There is a sentiment for 400-paar" says Union Minister Hardeep Puri, casts his vote in Delhi
"There is a sentiment for 400-paar" says Union Minister Hardeep Puri, casts his vote in Delhi— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 25, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/WsOW2LBjxd#HardeepSinghPuri #LokSabhaElection2024 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Djjl1f4iB6
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at a Gurudwara in his native village Mirzapur, Narayangarh.
#WATCH | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at a Gurudwara in his native village Mirzapur, Narayangarh.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/aGuFD2skf3— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets "I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers."
I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024
Former Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling booth in Karnal, Haryana
#WATCH | Former Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling booth in Karnal, Haryana— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Congress has fielded Divyanshu Budhiraja from this seat. pic.twitter.com/owrFUNtzXy
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrives at a polling station in Delhi to cast his vote for the sixth phase
#WATCH | External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrives at a polling station in Delhi to cast his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/S8AGtdtvS0— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
People queue up outside a polling booth in Ranchi to cast their votes; voting will begin at 7 am
#WATCH | #LokSabhaElection2024 | People queue up outside a polling booth in Ranchi to cast their votes; voting will begin at 7 am— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Jharkhand's 4 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/nPm398UfeM
