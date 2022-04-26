Hatti community to get status of tribal community Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh’s Hatti community will finally receive the status of tribal community, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur after discussing the matter and getting the approval from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 26. “The Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh were demanding for a long time to be given the status of a tribal community. I met with Union HM and discussed this. All the technicalities will be fulfilled soon and Hatti community will be given the status of tribal community,” said CM Thakur.