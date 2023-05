GST कलेक्शन ने अप्रैल में तोड़े 6 साल के सब रिकॉर्ड, जानें सरकार को मिला कितना पैसा

👉 #GST revenue collection for April 2023 highest ever at ₹1.87 lakh crore



👉 Gross #GST collection in April 2023 is all time high, ₹19,495 crore more than the next highest collection of ₹1,67,540 crore, in April 2022



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/KGeb6ZLf0D



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/4RmDWG4cJB