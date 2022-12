Ranji Trophy 2022: जानिए कौन हैं 16 साल के फेइरोजाम सिंह, जिसने रणजी डेब्यू में ही अपनी गेंदबाजी से मचाया तहलका

Best bowling figures by an India bowler on FC debut:

9-35: Vasant Ranjane (1956-57)

9-45: Amarjith Singh (1971-72)

9-52: Sanjay Yadav (2019-20)

9-69 Pheiroijam Singh (2022-23)



Pheiroijam Singh (Sikkim) has grabbed nine wickets in an innings on his FC debut.#RanjiTrophy